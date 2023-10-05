No. 68-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp will take on No. 59 Christopher O'Connell in the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Thursday, October 5.

In this Round of 128 matchup, O'Connell is the favorite (-125) versus Van de Zandschulp (+100) .

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Christopher O'Connell Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Christopher O'Connell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher O'Connell has a 55.6% chance to win.

Botic Van de Zandschulp Christopher O'Connell +100 Odds to Win Match -125 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

Thursday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Christopher O'Connell Trends and Insights

Van de Zandschulp came up short 4-6, 3-6 against Alexander Shevchenko in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open (his most recent match).

O'Connell last played on September 24, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Chengdu Open and was taken down 4-6, 1-6 by No. 20-ranked Grigor Dimitrov.

Through 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Van de Zandschulp has played 25.0 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.2% of them.

Van de Zandschulp has played 25 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 23.9 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches).

O'Connell has played 47 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.7 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.5% of those games.

O'Connell has averaged 25.8 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 24 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 48.3% of those games.

On April 6, 2023, Van de Zandschulp and O'Connell matched up in the Grand Prix Hassan II Round of 16. O'Connell took home the win 6-7, 6-4, 6-0.

In three total sets against one another, O'Connell has taken two, while Van de Zandschulp has secured one.

O'Connell has taken down Van de Zandschulp in 18 of 29 total games between them, good for a 62.1% winning percentage.

In one head-to-head match, Van de Zandschulp and O'Connell have averaged 29.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

