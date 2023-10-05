In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Thursday, No. 133-ranked Diego Schwartzman meets No. 69 Luca van Assche.

Compared to the underdog van Assche (-105), Schwartzman is favored (-120) to get to the Round of 64.

Diego Schwartzman vs. Luca van Assche Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Diego Schwartzman vs. Luca van Assche Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Diego Schwartzman has a 54.5% chance to win.

Diego Schwartzman Luca van Assche -120 Odds to Win Match -105 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 49.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.2

Thursday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Diego Schwartzman vs. Luca van Assche Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the China Open, Schwartzman was defeated by No. 10-ranked Alexander Zverev, 7-6, 1-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32.

In his most recent match in the Round of 128 of the US Open, van Assche went down 3-6, 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 against Nicolas Jarry.

Schwartzman has played 38 matches over the past year across all court types, and 22.0 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Schwartzman has played 19 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.6 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 44.3% of games.

In his 33 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, van Assche is averaging 26.2 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.2% of those games.

In 11 matches on hard courts in the past year, van Assche has averaged 29.7 games per match (28.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 46.2% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Schwartzman and van Assche have not played against each other.

