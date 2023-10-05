Currently the New York Giants are 27th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +5000

+5000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Giants Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Giants lower (27th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (24th).

The Giants' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +6600 at the start of the season to +20000, the sixth-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +20000, the Giants have been given a 0.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New York Betting Insights

New York is winless against the spread this year.

The Giants have had one game (out of four) go over the total this year.

The Giants have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

This season, New York has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

While the Giants rank 19th in total defense with 341.5 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly worse on offense, ranking second-worst (252.0 yards per game).

It's been a difficult stretch for the Giants, who rank worst in scoring offense (11.5 points per game) and third-worst in scoring defense (30.5 points per game allowed) in 2023.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones has two touchdown passes and six picks in four games, completing 68.7% for 765 yards (191.3 per game).

On the ground, Jones has scored one touchdown and picked up 173 yards.

Saquon Barkley has rushed for 114 yards (57.0 per game) and one touchdown in two games.

In the passing game, Barkley has scored one time, with nine receptions for 41 yards.

Matt Breida has run for 61 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

Darren Waller has 15 receptions for 153 yards (38.3 per game) and zero TDs in four games.

On defense, Bobby Okereke has helped set the tone with 32 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended in four games.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +900 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +75000 3 September 21 @ 49ers L 30-12 +500 4 October 2 Seahawks L 24-3 +4000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +1100 6 October 15 @ Bills - +700 7 October 22 Commanders - +12500 8 October 29 Jets - +15000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +25000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +900 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +12500 12 November 26 Patriots - +12500 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +5000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

