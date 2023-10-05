Connecticut High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hartford County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Hartford County, Connecticut this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hartford County, Connecticut High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Windsor High School at Wethersfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Wethersfield, CT
- Conference: Central Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Middletown High School at Manchester High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Manchester, CT
- Conference: Central Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Avon High School at E.O. Smith High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Storrs-Mansfield, CT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Windsor High School at Farmington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Farmington, CT
- Conference: Central Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at New Britain High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: New Britain, CT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Catholic High School at Plainville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Plainville, CT
- Conference: Central Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Hartford High School at Simsbury High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Simsbury, CT
- Conference: Central Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tolland High School at Hartford Public High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Conference: Central Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
