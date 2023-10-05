The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Hartford County, Connecticut this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hartford County, Connecticut High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Windsor High School at Wethersfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5

7:00 PM ET on October 5 Location: Wethersfield, CT

Wethersfield, CT Conference: Central Connecticut

Central Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Middletown High School at Manchester High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Manchester, CT

Manchester, CT Conference: Central Connecticut

Central Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

Avon High School at E.O. Smith High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Storrs-Mansfield, CT

Storrs-Mansfield, CT How to Stream: Watch Here

South Windsor High School at Farmington High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Farmington, CT

Farmington, CT Conference: Central Connecticut

Central Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at New Britain High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: New Britain, CT

New Britain, CT How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Catholic High School at Plainville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Plainville, CT

Plainville, CT Conference: Central Connecticut

Central Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

East Hartford High School at Simsbury High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Simsbury, CT

Simsbury, CT Conference: Central Connecticut

Central Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

Tolland High School at Hartford Public High School