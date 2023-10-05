In the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Thursday, Pedro Cachin (ranked No. 73) meets Jeffrey John Wolf (No. 51).

In the Round of 128, Wolf is favored over Cachin, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +260.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Pedro Cachin Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Pedro Cachin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jeffrey John Wolf has a 77.8% chance to win.

Jeffrey John Wolf Pedro Cachin -350 Odds to Win Match +260 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 59.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Thursday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Pedro Cachin Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the China Open, Wolf was defeated by No. 48-ranked Matteo Arnaldi, 2-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32.

In his last match on August 28, 2023, Cachin was defeated 6-1, 3-6, 2-6, 4-6 against Ben Shelton in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Wolf has played 57 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 23.9 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches).

Through 39 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Wolf has played 24.0 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.3% of them.

Cachin has played 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 24.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.3% of those games.

Cachin is averaging 25.0 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 15 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Wolf and Cachin have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.