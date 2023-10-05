Jelena Ostapenko (No. 17 ranking) will face Liudmila Samsonova (No. 22) in the quarterfinals of the China Open on Thursday, October 5.

With -125 odds, Samsonova is favored over Ostapenko (+100) in this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Liudmila Samsonova Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Liudmila Samsonova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has a 55.6% chance to win.

Jelena Ostapenko Liudmila Samsonova +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 49.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's China Open Previews & Predictions

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Liudmila Samsonova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Ostapenko eliminated No. 4-ranked Jessica Pegula, 6-4, 6-2.

Samsonova eliminated Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Through 57 matches over the past year (across all court types), Ostapenko has played 22.5 games per match and won 54.7% of them.

Ostapenko has played 36 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.6 games per match.

In her 54 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Samsonova is averaging 21.9 games per match and winning 53.1% of those games.

Samsonova is averaging 21.8 games per match and 9.3 games per set in 38 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In two head-to-head meetings, Ostapenko and Samsonova have split 1-1. Samsonova claimed their last battle on April 29, 2023, winning 6-2, 6-0.

When it comes to sets, it's been evenly matched between Ostapenko and Samsonova, each taking two sets against the other.

Samsonova and Ostapenko have faced off in 34 total games, with Samsonova winning 19 and Ostapenko capturing 15.

Samsonova and Ostapenko have played two times, and they have averaged 17 games and two sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.