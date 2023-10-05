Currently the New York Jets have been given +15000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200

Jets Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Jets much lower (26th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (20th).

Oddsmakers have moved the Jets' Super Bowl odds down from +1800 at the start of the season to +15000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the seventh-biggest change.

With odds of +15000, the Jets have been given a 0.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New York Betting Insights

New York has won twice against the spread this season.

Two Jets games (out of four) have hit the over this season.

The Jets have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

New York has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.

The Jets rank third-worst in total offense (252.8 yards per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 363.8 yards allowed per game.

The Jets are totaling 15.5 points per game on offense this season (25th in NFL), and they are giving up 21 points per game (14th) on defense.

Jets Impact Players

In four games, Zach Wilson has passed for 712 yards (178.0 per game), with four TDs and four INTs, and completing 58.5%.

In addition, Wilson has run for 57 yards and zero scores.

Garrett Wilson has 21 receptions for 225 yards (56.3 per game) and two TDs in four games.

Breece Hall has rushed for 210 yards (52.5 per game) and zero scores in four games.

In the passing game, Allen Lazard has scored one time, catching 10 balls for 169 yards (42.3 per game).

In four games for the Jets, Quincy Williams has delivered 4.0 TFL and 39 tackles.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +700 2 September 17 @ Cowboys L 30-10 +900 3 September 24 Patriots L 15-10 +12500 4 October 1 Chiefs L 23-20 +550 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +20000 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +20000 9 November 6 Chargers - +2200 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +25000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +700 12 November 24 Dolphins - +1100 13 December 3 Falcons - +10000 14 December 10 Texans - +10000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +1100 16 December 24 Commanders - +12500 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +12500

