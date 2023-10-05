Jordan Thompson vs. Terence Atmane: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Thursday, Jordan Thompson (ranked No. 62) faces Terence Atmane (No. 147).
Thompson carries -225 odds to win versus Atmane (+170).
Jordan Thompson vs. Terence Atmane Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Thursday, October 5
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Jordan Thompson vs. Terence Atmane Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jordan Thompson has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Jordan Thompson
|Terence Atmane
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+170
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|37.0%
|55.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.2
Jordan Thompson vs. Terence Atmane Trends and Insights
- Thompson is coming off a loss to Roman Safiullin in the quarterfinals at the Chengdu Open, falling 6-7, 0-0 (retired).
- In the qualifying round on Tuesday, Atmane took down No. 268-ranked Steven Diez, winning 7-6, 6-2.
- Thompson has played 23.8 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 48 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- In his 31 matches on hard courts over the past year, Thompson has played an average of 22.6 games (22.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Atmane is averaging 25.3 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) in his four matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 48.5% of those games.
- Through three matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Atmane has averaged 28.7 games per match (28.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 53.5% of those games.
- Thompson and Atmane have not competed against each other since 2015.
