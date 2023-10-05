In the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Thursday, Jordan Thompson (ranked No. 62) faces Terence Atmane (No. 147).

Thompson carries -225 odds to win versus Atmane (+170).

Jordan Thompson vs. Terence Atmane Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Jordan Thompson vs. Terence Atmane Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jordan Thompson has a 69.2% chance to win.

Jordan Thompson Terence Atmane -225 Odds to Win Match +170 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 55.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.2

Thursday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Jordan Thompson vs. Terence Atmane Trends and Insights

Thompson is coming off a loss to Roman Safiullin in the quarterfinals at the Chengdu Open, falling 6-7, 0-0 (retired).

In the qualifying round on Tuesday, Atmane took down No. 268-ranked Steven Diez, winning 7-6, 6-2.

Thompson has played 23.8 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 48 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his 31 matches on hard courts over the past year, Thompson has played an average of 22.6 games (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

Atmane is averaging 25.3 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) in his four matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 48.5% of those games.

Through three matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Atmane has averaged 28.7 games per match (28.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 53.5% of those games.

Thompson and Atmane have not competed against each other since 2015.

