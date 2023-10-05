On Thursday, Sebastian Ofner (No. 58 in the world) faces Juan Pablo Varillas (No. 67) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

In this Round of 128 match versus Varillas (+170), Ofner is the favorite with -225 odds.

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Ofner has a 69.2% chance to win.

Juan Pablo Varillas Sebastian Ofner +170 Odds to Win Match -225 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 43.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.6

Thursday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights

Varillas came up short 3-6, 6-7 versus Dominic Thiem in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open (his last match).

In his last match in the semifinals of The Astana Open, Ofner lost 4-6, 2-6 against Adrian Mannarino.

Varillas has played 39 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 24.8 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches).

Varillas has played 27.9 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 11 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past 12 months, Ofner has competed in 33 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.3% of the games. He averages 25.8 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Ofner has averaged 25.5 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in 10 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.4% of those games.

Varillas and Ofner have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the French Open qualifying round. Varillas claimed victory in that bout 6-7, 7-5, 6-3.

Varillas has secured two sets against Ofner (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Ofner's one.

Varillas and Ofner have squared off in 34 total games, and Varillas has won more often, securing 19 of them.

Ofner and Varillas have squared off one time, and they have averaged 34.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

