In the China Open Round of 16 on Thursday, No. 6-ranked Maria Sakkari takes on No. 37 Xinyu Wang.

In the Round of 16, Sakkari is the favorite against Wang, with -250 odds compared to the underdog's +190.

Maria Sakkari vs. Xinyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Maria Sakkari vs. Xinyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 71.4% chance to win.

Maria Sakkari Xinyu Wang -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 56.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.8

Thursday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Maria Sakkari vs. Xinyu Wang Trends and Insights

Sakkari is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 98-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova in Tuesday's Round of 32.

Wang will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 13-ranked Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In her 63 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Sakkari has played an average of 21.9 games.

On hard courts, Sakkari has played 47 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.3 games per match while winning 54.1% of games.

Wang has averaged 22.1 games per match in her 50 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 52.3% of the games.

Wang has averaged 22.8 games per match and 9.7 games per set in 39 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 53.1% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Sakkari and Wang have not played against each other.

