Maria Sakkari vs. Xinyu Wang: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the China Open Round of 16 on Thursday, No. 6-ranked Maria Sakkari takes on No. 37 Xinyu Wang.
In the Round of 16, Sakkari is the favorite against Wang, with -250 odds compared to the underdog's +190.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Maria Sakkari vs. Xinyu Wang Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, October 5
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Maria Sakkari vs. Xinyu Wang Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Maria Sakkari
|Xinyu Wang
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+1600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|5.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|56.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Thursday's China Open Previews & Predictions
Maria Sakkari vs. Xinyu Wang Trends and Insights
- Sakkari is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 98-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova in Tuesday's Round of 32.
- Wang will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 13-ranked Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- In her 63 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Sakkari has played an average of 21.9 games.
- On hard courts, Sakkari has played 47 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.3 games per match while winning 54.1% of games.
- Wang has averaged 22.1 games per match in her 50 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 52.3% of the games.
- Wang has averaged 22.8 games per match and 9.7 games per set in 39 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 53.1% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Sakkari and Wang have not played against each other.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.