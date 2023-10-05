Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Alexandre Muller: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
On Thursday, Mikhail Kukushkin (No. 246 in the world) takes on Alexandre Muller (No. 80) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.
In this Round of 128 matchup against Kukushkin (+135), Muller is the favorite with -175 odds.
Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Alexandre Muller Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Thursday, October 5
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Alexandre Muller Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexandre Muller has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Mikhail Kukushkin
|Alexandre Muller
|+135
|Odds to Win Match
|-175
|42.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|63.6%
|46.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.8
Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Alexandre Muller Trends and Insights
- By taking down No. 300-ranked Luke Saville 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday, Kukushkin reached the Round of 128.
- In The Astana Open (his previous tournament), Muller was defeated in the qualifying round by Egor Gerasimov, 4-6, 6-7.
- Kukushkin has played 25.5 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) in his six matches over the past year (across all court types).
- Kukushkin has played 25.5 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) in his six matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Muller has played 34 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.8 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.4% of those games.
- Muller has averaged 24.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set in 18 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 49.0% of those games.
- This is the first time that Kukushkin and Muller have matched up in the last five years.
