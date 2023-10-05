On Thursday, Mikhail Kukushkin (No. 246 in the world) takes on Alexandre Muller (No. 80) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

In this Round of 128 matchup against Kukushkin (+135), Muller is the favorite with -175 odds.

Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Alexandre Muller Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Alexandre Muller Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexandre Muller has a 63.6% chance to win.

Mikhail Kukushkin Alexandre Muller +135 Odds to Win Match -175 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 46.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.8

Thursday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Alexandre Muller Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 300-ranked Luke Saville 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday, Kukushkin reached the Round of 128.

In The Astana Open (his previous tournament), Muller was defeated in the qualifying round by Egor Gerasimov, 4-6, 6-7.

Kukushkin has played 25.5 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) in his six matches over the past year (across all court types).

Kukushkin has played 25.5 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) in his six matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Muller has played 34 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.8 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.4% of those games.

Muller has averaged 24.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set in 18 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 49.0% of those games.

This is the first time that Kukushkin and Muller have matched up in the last five years.

