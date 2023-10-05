In the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Thursday, Gregoire Barrere (ranked No. 63) faces Nuno Borges (No. 86).

Barrere is the favorite (-135) in this match, compared to the underdog Borges, who is +105.

Nuno Borges vs. Gregoire Barrere Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Nuno Borges vs. Gregoire Barrere Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Gregoire Barrere has a 57.4% chance to win.

Nuno Borges Gregoire Barrere +105 Odds to Win Match -135 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

Thursday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Nuno Borges vs. Gregoire Barrere Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, The Astana Open, Borges was defeated by No. 28-ranked Sebastian Korda, 4-6, 6-7, in the Round of 16.

In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open, Barrere was defeated 6-2, 4-6, 6-7 versus Jurij Rodionov.

Borges has played 29 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.9 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

Through 19 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Borges has played 25.9 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.9% of them.

Barrere has played 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 26.1 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.7% of those games.

On hard courts, Barrere has played 25 matches and averaged 25.0 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Borges and Barrere have not competed against each other since 2015.

