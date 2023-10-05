No. 101-ranked Pavel Kotov will take on No. 44 Arthur Fils in the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 128 on Thursday, October 5.

Fils is getting -200 odds to claim a win versus Kotov (+155).

Pavel Kotov vs. Arthur Fils Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Pavel Kotov vs. Arthur Fils Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Fils has a 66.7% chance to win.

Pavel Kotov Arthur Fils +155 Odds to Win Match -200 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 44.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.5

Thursday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Pavel Kotov vs. Arthur Fils Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the China Open, Kotov was defeated by No. 47-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic, 5-7, 7-6, 1-6, in the qualifying round.

Fils last played on August 31, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open and was taken down 6-3, 5-7, 6-7, 7-5, 4-6 by No. 61-ranked Matteo Arnaldi.

Kotov has played 48 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 24.8 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches).

Kotov has played 24 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 24.4 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches).

Fils is averaging 23.2 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 39 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.5% of those games.

On hard courts, Fils has played 17 matches and averaged 24.9 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Kotov and Fils have not played against each other.

