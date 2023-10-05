Philip Sekulic vs. Lorenzo Sonego: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Thursday, Lorenzo Sonego (ranked No. 56) takes on Philip Sekulic (No. 292).
Sonego carries -650 odds to win versus Sekulic (+425).
Philip Sekulic vs. Lorenzo Sonego Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Thursday, October 5
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Philip Sekulic vs. Lorenzo Sonego Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Sonego has an 86.7% chance to win.
|Philip Sekulic
|Lorenzo Sonego
|+425
|Odds to Win Match
|-650
|19.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|86.7%
|39.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.6
Philip Sekulic vs. Lorenzo Sonego Trends and Insights
- Sekulic is looking to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 311-ranked Arthur Weber in Tuesday's qualifying round.
- In his most recent match on September 28, 2023, Sonego came up short 5-7, 6-3, 0-6 against Ugo Humbert in the Round of 32 of the China Open.
- In his five matches over the past year across all court types, Sekulic has played an average of 26.2 games (26.2 in best-of-three matches).
- Sekulic has played 26.2 games per match (26.2 in best-of-three matches) in his five matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Sonego is averaging 25.2 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 51 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 49.3% of those games.
- Through 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, Sonego has averaged 24.0 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 48.6% of those games.
- Sekulic and Sonego have not matched up against each other since 2015.
