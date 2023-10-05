In the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Thursday, Lorenzo Sonego (ranked No. 56) takes on Philip Sekulic (No. 292).

Sonego carries -650 odds to win versus Sekulic (+425).

Philip Sekulic vs. Lorenzo Sonego Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Philip Sekulic vs. Lorenzo Sonego Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Sonego has an 86.7% chance to win.

Philip Sekulic Lorenzo Sonego +425 Odds to Win Match -650 19.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 39.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.6

Thursday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Philip Sekulic vs. Lorenzo Sonego Trends and Insights

Sekulic is looking to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 311-ranked Arthur Weber in Tuesday's qualifying round.

In his most recent match on September 28, 2023, Sonego came up short 5-7, 6-3, 0-6 against Ugo Humbert in the Round of 32 of the China Open.

In his five matches over the past year across all court types, Sekulic has played an average of 26.2 games (26.2 in best-of-three matches).

Sekulic has played 26.2 games per match (26.2 in best-of-three matches) in his five matches on hard courts over the past year.

Sonego is averaging 25.2 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 51 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 49.3% of those games.

Through 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, Sonego has averaged 24.0 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 48.6% of those games.

Sekulic and Sonego have not matched up against each other since 2015.

