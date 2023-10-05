Rinky Hijikata (No. 76 ranking) will take on Laslo Djere (No. 37) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Thursday, October 5.

In this Round of 128 match against Hijikata (+120), Djere is the favorite with -155 odds.

Rinky Hijikata vs. Laslo Djere Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Rinky Hijikata vs. Laslo Djere Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Laslo Djere has a 60.8% chance to win.

Rinky Hijikata Laslo Djere +120 Odds to Win Match -155 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 47.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.6

Thursday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Rinky Hijikata vs. Laslo Djere Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 344-ranked Benjamin Lock 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday, Hijikata reached the Round of 128.

In his last match in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open, Djere went down 3-6, 1-2 versus Hamad Medjedovic.

Through 34 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Hijikata has played 24.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.4% of them.

On hard courts, Hijikata has played 22 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.4% of games.

In his 59 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Djere is averaging 24.5 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.4% of those games.

Djere has played 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 24.6 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set while winning 49.1% of games.

Hijikata and Djere have not competed against each other since 2015.

