Veronika Kudermetova vs. Coco Gauff: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the Round of 16 of the China Open on Thursday, Coco Gauff (ranked No. 3) takes on Veronika Kudermetova (No. 16).
In this Round of 16 matchup versus Kudermetova (+210), Gauff is favored to win with -275 odds.
Veronika Kudermetova vs. Coco Gauff Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, October 5
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Veronika Kudermetova vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Coco Gauff has a 73.3% chance to win.
|Veronika Kudermetova
|Coco Gauff
|+210
|Odds to Win Match
|-275
|+2500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+500
|32.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|73.3%
|3.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|16.7%
|41.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.5
Veronika Kudermetova vs. Coco Gauff Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Kudermetova defeated Lesia Tsurenko 3-6, 6-0, 6-0.
- Gauff took down Petra Martic 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- In her 58 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Kudermetova has played an average of 21.2 games.
- On hard courts, Kudermetova has played 35 matches over the past year, totaling 20.9 games per match while winning 51.6% of games.
- Gauff is averaging 19.7 games per match through her 64 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 58.3% of those games.
- On hard courts, Gauff has played 46 matches and averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.0 games per set.
- Kudermetova and Gauff each have put up one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on April 19, 2023, with Gauff securing the win 6-2, 4-6, 7-6.
- When it comes to sets, it's been very balanced between Kudermetova and Gauff, each winning three sets against the other.
- Kudermetova and Gauff have matched up in 55 total games, with Kudermetova taking 29 and Gauff claiming 26.
- In two head-to-head matches, Kudermetova and Gauff have averaged 27.5 games and 3.0 sets per match.
