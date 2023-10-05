In the Round of 16 of the China Open on Thursday, Coco Gauff (ranked No. 3) takes on Veronika Kudermetova (No. 16).

In this Round of 16 matchup versus Kudermetova (+210), Gauff is favored to win with -275 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Coco Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Coco Gauff has a 73.3% chance to win.

Veronika Kudermetova Coco Gauff +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +500 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 41.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Thursday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Coco Gauff Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Kudermetova defeated Lesia Tsurenko 3-6, 6-0, 6-0.

Gauff took down Petra Martic 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In her 58 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Kudermetova has played an average of 21.2 games.

On hard courts, Kudermetova has played 35 matches over the past year, totaling 20.9 games per match while winning 51.6% of games.

Gauff is averaging 19.7 games per match through her 64 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 58.3% of those games.

On hard courts, Gauff has played 46 matches and averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

Kudermetova and Gauff each have put up one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on April 19, 2023, with Gauff securing the win 6-2, 4-6, 7-6.

When it comes to sets, it's been very balanced between Kudermetova and Gauff, each winning three sets against the other.

Kudermetova and Gauff have matched up in 55 total games, with Kudermetova taking 29 and Gauff claiming 26.

In two head-to-head matches, Kudermetova and Gauff have averaged 27.5 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.