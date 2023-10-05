Yosuke Watanuki vs. Juncheng Shang: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Thursday, Juncheng Shang (ranked No. 160) takes on Yosuke Watanuki (No. 77).
In this Round of 128 matchup, Watanuki is the favorite (-155) versus Shang (+120) .
Yosuke Watanuki vs. Juncheng Shang Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Thursday, October 5
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Yosuke Watanuki vs. Juncheng Shang Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Yosuke Watanuki has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Yosuke Watanuki
|Juncheng Shang
|-155
|Odds to Win Match
|+120
|60.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|45.5%
|52.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.6
Yosuke Watanuki vs. Juncheng Shang Trends and Insights
- In his last tournament, the US Open, Watanuki was defeated by No. 35-ranked Adrian Mannarino, 5-7, 7-6, 3-6, 5-7, in the Round of 128.
- Shang is coming off a 7-5, 5-7, 1-6 loss at the hands of No. 38-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka in the Round of 32 at the China Open.
- Watanuki has played 26.9 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- Watanuki has played 24.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 14 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Shang has played 29 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.8 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.5% of those games.
- On hard courts, Shang has played 23 matches and averaged 25.7 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.
- Watanuki and Shang each own one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on September 9, 2023, with Watanuki coming out on a top 6-4, 6-2.
- Watanuki and Shang have matched up well, each clinching two of four sets versus the other.
- Watanuki has the upper hand in 44 total games versus Shang, claiming 24 of them.
- In two head-to-head matches, Watanuki and Shang are averaging 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.
