In the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Thursday, Juncheng Shang (ranked No. 160) takes on Yosuke Watanuki (No. 77).

In this Round of 128 matchup, Watanuki is the favorite (-155) versus Shang (+120) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Yosuke Watanuki vs. Juncheng Shang Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yosuke Watanuki vs. Juncheng Shang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yosuke Watanuki has a 60.8% chance to win.

Yosuke Watanuki Juncheng Shang -155 Odds to Win Match +120 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 52.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Thursday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Yosuke Watanuki vs. Juncheng Shang Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the US Open, Watanuki was defeated by No. 35-ranked Adrian Mannarino, 5-7, 7-6, 3-6, 5-7, in the Round of 128.

Shang is coming off a 7-5, 5-7, 1-6 loss at the hands of No. 38-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka in the Round of 32 at the China Open.

Watanuki has played 26.9 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Watanuki has played 24.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 14 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Shang has played 29 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.8 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.5% of those games.

On hard courts, Shang has played 23 matches and averaged 25.7 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

Watanuki and Shang each own one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on September 9, 2023, with Watanuki coming out on a top 6-4, 6-2.

Watanuki and Shang have matched up well, each clinching two of four sets versus the other.

Watanuki has the upper hand in 44 total games versus Shang, claiming 24 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Watanuki and Shang are averaging 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.