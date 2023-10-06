In the China Open quarterfinals on Friday, Aryna Sabalenka meets Elena Rybakina.

Sabalenka carries -175 odds to earn a spot in the femifinals with a win over Rybakina (+140).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, October 6

Friday, October 6 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 63.6% chance to win.

Aryna Sabalenka Elena Rybakina -175 Odds to Win Match +140 +275 Odds to Win Tournament +500 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 53.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Friday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights

By beating No. 36-ranked Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 7-6 on Thursday, Sabalenka advanced to the quarterfinals.

Rybakina advanced past Mirra Andreeva 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Sabalenka has played 66 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 20.9 games per match.

On hard courts, Sabalenka has played 41 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.9 games per match while winning 57.8% of games.

Rybakina has played 61 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 20.9 games per match and winning 56.8% of those games.

In 42 matches on hard courts in the past year, Rybakina has averaged 22.2 games per match and 10.0 games per set, winning 56.9% of those games.

Sabalenka has posted a 4-1 record versus Rybakina. Their last match was a 7-6, 6-4 victory for Rybakina in the BNP Paribas Open finals on March 19, 2023.

Sabalenka and Rybakina have matched up in 14 total sets, with Sabalenka winning eight of them and Rybakina six.

Sabalenka has beaten Rybakina in 71 of 132 total games between them, good for a 53.8% win rate.

In five matches between Sabalenka and Rybakina, they have played 26.4 games and 2.8 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.