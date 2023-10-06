On Friday, Ben Shelton (No. 20 in the world) meets Jaume Munar (No. 82) in the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Shelton is getting -350 odds to take home a win versus Munar (+260).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ben Shelton vs. Jaume Munar Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, October 6

Friday, October 6 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ben Shelton vs. Jaume Munar Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ben Shelton has a 77.8% chance to win.

Ben Shelton Jaume Munar -350 Odds to Win Match +260 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 60.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Ben Shelton vs. Jaume Munar Trends and Insights

Shelton came up short 3-6, 2-6, 6-7 versus Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the US Open (his last match).

Munar will look to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 494-ranked Rigele Te in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

Shelton has played 29.4 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In his 25 matches on hard courts over the past year, Shelton has played an average of 29.4 games (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

Munar has averaged 23.6 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 39 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 46.4% of the games.

Munar has averaged 24.0 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set through 13 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 41.3% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Shelton and Munar have not competed against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.