Ben Shelton vs. Jaume Munar: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
On Friday, Ben Shelton (No. 20 in the world) meets Jaume Munar (No. 82) in the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.
Shelton is getting -350 odds to take home a win versus Munar (+260).
Ben Shelton vs. Jaume Munar Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Friday, October 6
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Ben Shelton vs. Jaume Munar Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ben Shelton has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Ben Shelton
|Jaume Munar
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|60.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.4
Ben Shelton vs. Jaume Munar Trends and Insights
- Shelton came up short 3-6, 2-6, 6-7 versus Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the US Open (his last match).
- Munar will look to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 494-ranked Rigele Te in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.
- Shelton has played 29.4 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- In his 25 matches on hard courts over the past year, Shelton has played an average of 29.4 games (23.6 in best-of-three matches).
- Munar has averaged 23.6 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 39 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 46.4% of the games.
- Munar has averaged 24.0 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set through 13 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 41.3% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Shelton and Munar have not competed against each other.
