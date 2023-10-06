Brandon Nakashima vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Friday, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (ranked No. 5) meets Brandon Nakashima (No. 122).
In this Round of 64 match against Nakashima (+130), Rune is favored to win with -165 odds.
Brandon Nakashima vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Friday, October 6
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Brandon Nakashima vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune has a 62.3% chance to win.
|Brandon Nakashima
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
|+130
|Odds to Win Match
|-165
|43.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|62.3%
|45.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.5
Brandon Nakashima vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Trends and Insights
- By taking down No. 72-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-1, 7-6 on Wednesday, Nakashima reached the Round of 64.
- In his most recent match on October 1, 2023, Rune came up short 3-6, 5-7 versus Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 16 of the China Open.
- Nakashima has played 43 matches over the past year across all court types, and 27.1 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Nakashima has played 32 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.5 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.7% of games.
- Rune has played 71 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.4 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.3% of those games.
- Rune has averaged 24.3 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set in 40 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 54.6% of those games.
- In the one match between Nakashima and Rune dating back to 2015, in the Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2021 Round Robin, Nakashima was victorious 3-4, 4-1, 4-1, 4-3.
- In four total sets against one another, Nakashima has clinched three, while Rune has claimed one.
- Nakashima has taken down Rune in 15 of 24 total games between them, good for a 62.5% winning percentage.
- In one match between Nakashima and Rune, they have played 24.0 games and 4.0 sets per match on average.
