Caroline Garcia (No. 10 ranking) will meet Iga Swiatek (No. 2) in the quarterfinals of the China Open on Friday, October 6.

In this Quarterfinal match, Swiatek is favored (-800) versus Garcia (+550) .

Caroline Garcia vs. Iga Swiatek Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, October 6

Friday, October 6 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Caroline Garcia vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has an 88.9% chance to win.

Caroline Garcia Iga Swiatek +550 Odds to Win Match -800 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +200 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 88.9% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 33.3% 35.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.5

Friday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Caroline Garcia vs. Iga Swiatek Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Garcia advanced past No. 28-ranked Anhelina Kalinina, 6-3, 6-2.

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Swiatek beat No. 25-ranked Magda Linette, winning 6-1, 6-1.

Through 63 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Garcia has played 23.2 games per match and won 51.7% of them.

In her 46 matches on hard courts over the past year, Garcia has played an average of 23.0 games.

Swiatek has played 81 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 18.6 games per match and winning 64.3% of those games.

On hard courts, Swiatek has played 51 matches and averaged 18.7 games per match and 8.6 games per set.

Garcia and Swiatek each have put up one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on November 3, 2022, with Swiatek finishing on top 6-3, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Swiatek has taken three versus Garcia (60.0%), while Garcia has captured two.

Swiatek has defeated Garcia in 23 of 41 total games between them, good for a 56.1% winning percentage.

In two head-to-head matches, Garcia and Swiatek are averaging 20.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

