Casper Ruud vs. Yoshihito Nishioka: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Friday, Casper Ruud (ranked No. 9) takes on Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 48).
Compared to the underdog Nishioka (+170), Ruud is favored (-225) to get to the Round of 32.
Casper Ruud vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Friday, October 6
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Casper Ruud vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Casper Ruud
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+170
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|37.0%
|56.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.8
Casper Ruud vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Trends and Insights
- Ruud came up short 4-6, 2-6 against Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the China Open (his most recent match).
- In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Nishioka defeated No. 49-ranked Daniel Altmaier, winning 6-4, 3-6, 7-6.
- In his 57 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Ruud has played an average of 26.9 games (23.7 in best-of-three matches).
- Ruud has played 28.2 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 25 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- In the past 12 months, Nishioka has competed in 45 total matches (across all court types), winning 48.6% of the games. He averages 25.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.
- Nishioka has averaged 24.4 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 35 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 49.3% of those games.
- In two head-to-head matches, Ruud and Nishioka have split 1-1. Nishioka came out on top in their most recent clash on September 30, 2022, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
- In five total sets against each other, Ruud has clinched three, while Nishioka has claimed two.
- Ruud and Nishioka have matched up for 40 total games, and Ruud has won more often, securing 22 of them.
- In two head-to-head matches, Ruud and Nishioka are averaging 20.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.
