In a match scheduled for Friday, Sebastian Baez (No. 29 in rankings) will face Dane Sweeny (No. 273) in the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Compared to the underdog Sweeny (+270), Baez is favored (-375) to advance to the Round of 32.

Dane Sweeny vs. Sebastian Baez Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, October 6

Friday, October 6 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Dane Sweeny vs. Sebastian Baez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Baez has a 78.9% chance to win.

Dane Sweeny Sebastian Baez +270 Odds to Win Match -375 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 43.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.5

Dane Sweeny vs. Sebastian Baez Trends and Insights

Sweeny took down Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

Baez last played on September 29, 2023 in the Round of 16 of The Astana Open and was taken down 2-6, 4-6 by No. 107-ranked Jurij Rodionov.

In his 11 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Sweeny has played an average of 20.3 games (20.3 in best-of-three matches).

Through nine matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Sweeny has played 20.7 games per match (20.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 56.5% of them.

In the past year, Baez has played 54 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.7% of the games. He averages 23.7 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

On hard courts, Baez has played 20 matches and averaged 23.4 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.9 games per set.

Sweeny and Baez have not competed against each other since 2015.

