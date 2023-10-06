In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 64 on Friday, No. 91-ranked Fabian Marozsan meets No. 11 Alex de Minaur.

In the Round of 64, de Minaur is favored over Marozsan, with -650 odds compared to the underdog's +400.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fabian Marozsan vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, October 6

Friday, October 6 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Fabian Marozsan vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has an 86.7% chance to win.

Fabian Marozsan Alex de Minaur +400 Odds to Win Match -650 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 37.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Fabian Marozsan vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights

Marozsan took down Arthur Rinderknech 7-6, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

In his last match on September 30, 2023, de Minaur was defeated 6-7, 3-6 against Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 16 of the China Open.

Marozsan has played 22 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.2 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Marozsan has played five matches over the past year, totaling 30.6 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 47.7% of games.

de Minaur has played 64 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.7 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.9% of those games.

On hard courts, de Minaur has played 45 matches and averaged 24.0 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Marozsan and de Minaur have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.