In the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Friday, Felix Auger-Aliassime (ranked No. 15) takes on Marton Fucsovics (No. 57).

In this Round of 64 matchup versus Fucsovics (+135), Auger-Aliassime is the favorite with -175 odds.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Marton Fucsovics Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, October 6

Friday, October 6 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Marton Fucsovics Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Felix Auger-Aliassime has a 63.6% chance to win.

Felix Auger-Aliassime Marton Fucsovics -175 Odds to Win Match +135 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Marton Fucsovics Trends and Insights

Auger-Aliassime last played on September 29, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the China Open, and the match ended in a 4-6, 4-6 loss to No. 4-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune .

Fucsovics advanced past Denis Yevseyev 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime has played 24.8 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 48 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On hard courts, Auger-Aliassime has played 42 matches over the past year, totaling 24.5 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.0% of games.

Fucsovics has played 45 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 26.3 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.3% of those games.

Fucsovics has averaged 26.3 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set in 24 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 48.6% of those games.

Auger-Aliassime and Fucsovics have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Western & Southern Open Round of 64. Auger-Aliassime won that bout 7-6, 6-3.

Auger-Aliassime and Fucsovics have matched up in two sets against each other, with Auger-Aliassime claiming two of them.

Auger-Aliassime has won 13 games (59.1% win rate) against Fucsovics, who has secured nine games.

Fucsovics and Auger-Aliassime have squared off one time, and they have averaged 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

