The Harvard Crimson (3-0) and the Cornell Big Red (2-1) square off on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Harvard Stadium in a clash of Ivy League opponents.

Harvard is totaling 390.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 39th in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the Crimson rank 98th, surrendering 409 yards per contest. Cornell is putting up 23.7 points per contest on offense this season (70th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 25.3 points per contest (50th-ranked) on defense.

Harvard vs. Cornell Game Info

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Allston, Massachusetts

Allston, Massachusetts Venue: Harvard Stadium

Harvard vs. Cornell Key Statistics

Harvard Cornell 390.3 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.3 (113th) 409 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.7 (10th) 241.7 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135 (74th) 148.7 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 250.3 (26th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (64th)

Harvard Stats Leaders

Charles DePrima has thrown for 446 yards, completing 48.4% of his passes and recording six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 300 yards (100 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Shane McLaughlin has compiled 330 rushing yards on 43 carries, scoring three touchdowns. He's also added 45 yards (15 per game) on three catches with one touchdown.

Cooper Barkate has hauled in 16 catches for 232 yards (77.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Tyler Neville has caught eight passes for 123 yards (41 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Cornell Stats Leaders

Jameson Wang has thrown for 716 yards on 68-of-103 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 182 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Gannon Carothers has totaled 112 yards on 21 carries.

Nicholas Laboy has racked up 215 receiving yards on 17 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Davon Kiser has five receptions (on one target) for a total of 140 yards (46.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Doryn Smith's eight grabs (on seven targets) have netted him 85 yards (28.3 ypg).

