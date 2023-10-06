Hubert Hurkacz vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In a match scheduled for Friday, Thanasi Kokkinakis (No. 69 in rankings) will meet Hubert Hurkacz (No. 17) in the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.
In this Round of 64 match versus Kokkinakis (+145), Hurkacz is favored with -190 odds.
Hubert Hurkacz vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Friday, October 6
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Hubert Hurkacz vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Hubert Hurkacz
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|-190
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|65.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|53.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.2
Hubert Hurkacz vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Trends and Insights
- Hurkacz most recently played on August 31, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open, and the match ended in a 2-6, 4-6, 5-7 loss to No. 123-ranked Jack Draper .
- In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Kokkinakis beat No. 129-ranked Fabio Fognini, winning 6-2, 6-4.
- Hurkacz has played 56 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 31.3 games per match (28.0 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 37 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Hurkacz has played an average of 29.9 games (27.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Kokkinakis has played 39 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 27.8 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.2% of those games.
- Through 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Kokkinakis has averaged 28.5 games per match (27.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set, winning 52.4% of those games.
- Hurkacz and Kokkinakis have met two times dating back to 2015, and Hurkacz has a 2-0 advantage, including a 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 win in their most recent matchup on August 15, 2023 at the Western & Southern Open.
- Hurkacz has taken four sets versus Kokkinakis (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Kokkinakis' two.
- In 74 total games played against the other, Hurkacz and Kokkinakis have each captured 37.
- Kokkinakis and Hurkacz have matched up two times, and they have averaged 37.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.
