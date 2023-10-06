In a match scheduled for Friday, Thanasi Kokkinakis (No. 69 in rankings) will meet Hubert Hurkacz (No. 17) in the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

In this Round of 64 match versus Kokkinakis (+145), Hurkacz is favored with -190 odds.

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, October 6

Friday, October 6 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 65.5% chance to win.

Hubert Hurkacz Thanasi Kokkinakis -190 Odds to Win Match +145 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 53.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.2

Friday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Trends and Insights

Hurkacz most recently played on August 31, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open, and the match ended in a 2-6, 4-6, 5-7 loss to No. 123-ranked Jack Draper .

In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Kokkinakis beat No. 129-ranked Fabio Fognini, winning 6-2, 6-4.

Hurkacz has played 56 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 31.3 games per match (28.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 37 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Hurkacz has played an average of 29.9 games (27.5 in best-of-three matches).

Kokkinakis has played 39 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 27.8 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.2% of those games.

Through 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Kokkinakis has averaged 28.5 games per match (27.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set, winning 52.4% of those games.

Hurkacz and Kokkinakis have met two times dating back to 2015, and Hurkacz has a 2-0 advantage, including a 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 win in their most recent matchup on August 15, 2023 at the Western & Southern Open.

Hurkacz has taken four sets versus Kokkinakis (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Kokkinakis' two.

In 74 total games played against the other, Hurkacz and Kokkinakis have each captured 37.

Kokkinakis and Hurkacz have matched up two times, and they have averaged 37.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

