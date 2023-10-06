Jelena Ostapenko will meet Liudmila Samsonova in the China Open quarterfinals on Friday, October 6.

In this Quarterfinal matchup, Samsonova is the favorite (-120) against Ostapenko (+100) .

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Liudmila Samsonova Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, October 6

Friday, October 6 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Liudmila Samsonova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has a 54.5% chance to win.

Jelena Ostapenko Liudmila Samsonova +100 Odds to Win Match -120 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Liudmila Samsonova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Ostapenko took down Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-2.

Samsonova will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 win over No. 44-ranked Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Ostapenko has played 57 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.5 games per match.

Ostapenko has played 36 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 22.6 games per match.

Samsonova is averaging 21.9 games per match through her 54 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.1% of those games.

Samsonova has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.3 games per set through 38 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 53.0% of those games.

Ostapenko and Samsonova each have put up one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on April 29, 2023, with Samsonova claiming the victory 6-2, 6-0.

Ostapenko and Samsonova have matched up well, each winning two of four sets against the other.

Samsonova has the upper hand in 34 total games against Ostapenko, winning 19 of them.

In two matches between Ostapenko and Samsonova, they have played 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

