In the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Friday, Mackenzie McDonald (ranked No. 38) meets Francisco Cerundolo (No. 21).

McDonald is favored (-135) in this match, compared to the underdog Cerundolo, who is +105.

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Francisco Cerundolo Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, October 6

Friday, October 6 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 57.4% chance to win.

Mackenzie McDonald Francisco Cerundolo -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 51.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.4

Today's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Francisco Cerundolo Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, McDonald eliminated No. 119-ranked Corentin Moutet, 6-2, 6-3.

Cerundolo most recently played on August 30, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open and was defeated 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 by No. 437-ranked Jiri Vesely.

McDonald has played 63 matches over the past year across all court types, and 23.7 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

McDonald has played 45 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 23.3 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches).

In his 59 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Cerundolo is averaging 26.5 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.2% of those games.

Cerundolo has played 21 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 27.6 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set while winning 50.7% of games.

McDonald and Cerundolo have played one time dating back to 2015, in the Viking International Eastbourne semifinals. Cerundolo claimed victory in that match 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

In three total sets against each other, Cerundolo has won two, while McDonald has secured one.

Cerundolo has the edge in 28 total games versus McDonald, winning 15 of them.

Cerundolo and McDonald have squared off one time, and they have averaged 28 games and three sets per match.

