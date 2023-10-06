In the China Open quarterfinals on Friday, Maria Sakkari faces Coco Gauff.

In this Quarterfinal match, Gauff is favored (-210) versus Sakkari (+170) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maria Sakkari vs. Coco Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, October 6

Friday, October 6 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Maria Sakkari vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Coco Gauff has a 67.7% chance to win.

Maria Sakkari Coco Gauff +170 Odds to Win Match -210 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +400 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 43.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Friday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Maria Sakkari vs. Coco Gauff Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Sakkari beat No. 37-ranked Xinyu Wang, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Gauff came out on top 7-6, 6-2 against Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Through 63 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Sakkari has played 21.9 games per match and won 53.8% of them.

Sakkari has played 22.3 games per match in her 47 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Gauff has averaged 19.7 games per match through her 64 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 58.3% of the games.

On hard courts, Gauff has played 46 matches and averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

In head-to-head matchups, Sakkari has four wins, while Gauff has two. In their last meeting on August 6, 2023, Gauff was victorious 6-2, 6-3.

In 13 total sets against each other, Sakkari has clinched nine, while Gauff has claimed four.

Sakkari and Gauff have matched up for 114 total games, and Sakkari has won more often, claiming 63 of them.

In six matches between Sakkari and Gauff, they have played 19.0 games and 2.2 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.