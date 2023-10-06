The New England Patriots have +12500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 23rd-ranked in the NFL as of October 6.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +2000

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Patriots Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Patriots are only 23rd in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+12500), but 22nd according to computer rankings.

The Patriots' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +6600 at the start of the season to +12500, the 10th-biggest change among all teams.

The Patriots have a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

New England Betting Insights

New England has one win against the spread this year.

One Patriots game (out of four) has hit the over this season.

The Patriots have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

This season, New England has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Patriots are totaling 320.3 yards per game on offense (19th in NFL), and they rank 10th on the other side of the ball with 297 yards allowed per game.

The Patriots have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking third-worst with 13.8 points per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 21st in the NFL (24.3 points allowed per game).

Patriots Impact Players

In four games, Mac Jones has passed for 898 yards (224.5 per game), with five TDs and four INTs, and completing 63.7%.

Jones also has rushed for 60 yards and zero scores.

Rhamondre Stevenson has run for 164 yards (41.0 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

Stevenson also has 12 receptions for 87 yards and zero scores.

In four games, Hunter Henry has 17 catches for 176 yards (44.0 per game) and two scores.

In four games, Kendrick Bourne has 16 catches for 175 yards (43.8 per game) and two scores.

Matthew Judon has compiled 13 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and four sacks in four games for the Patriots.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +700 2 September 17 Dolphins L 24-17 +1100 3 September 24 @ Jets W 15-10 +15000 4 October 1 @ Cowboys L 38-3 +900 5 October 8 Saints - +5000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +25000 7 October 22 Bills - +700 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +1100 9 November 5 Commanders - +15000 10 November 12 Colts - +12500 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +20000 13 December 3 Chargers - +2200 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +8000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +550 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +20000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +700 18 January 7 Jets - +15000

