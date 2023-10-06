Alexander Zverev (No. 10) will face Roman Safiullin (No. 50) in the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Friday, October 6.

With -250 odds, Zverev is favored over Safiullin (+180) for this matchup.

Roman Safiullin vs. Alexander Zverev Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, October 6

Friday, October 6 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Roman Safiullin vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 71.4% chance to win.

Roman Safiullin Alexander Zverev +180 Odds to Win Match -250 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 43.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.1

Friday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Roman Safiullin vs. Alexander Zverev Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Safiullin eliminated No. 40-ranked Andy Murray, 6-3, 6-2.

Zverev is coming off a 4-6, 3-6 defeat to No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals at the China Open.

Through 52 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Safiullin has played 25.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.8% of them.

Safiullin has played 25.1 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 27 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Zverev has played 67 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 26.0 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.5% of those games.

Zverev is averaging 28.2 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set in 33 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Zverev has defeated Safiullin two times in two matchups. Zverev won their most recent match 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 in the finals of the Chengdu Open on September 26, 2023.

In six total sets against one another, Zverev has won five, while Safiullin has claimed one.

Zverev has won 39 games (55.7% win rate) versus Safiullin, who has claimed 31 games.

Zverev and Safiullin have faced off two times, and they have averaged 35.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

