Roman Safiullin vs. Alexander Zverev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
Alexander Zverev (No. 10) will face Roman Safiullin (No. 50) in the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Friday, October 6.
With -250 odds, Zverev is favored over Safiullin (+180) for this matchup.
Roman Safiullin vs. Alexander Zverev Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Friday, October 6
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Roman Safiullin vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Roman Safiullin
|Alexander Zverev
|+180
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|35.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|43.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.1
Roman Safiullin vs. Alexander Zverev Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Safiullin eliminated No. 40-ranked Andy Murray, 6-3, 6-2.
- Zverev is coming off a 4-6, 3-6 defeat to No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals at the China Open.
- Through 52 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Safiullin has played 25.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.8% of them.
- Safiullin has played 25.1 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 27 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Zverev has played 67 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 26.0 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.5% of those games.
- Zverev is averaging 28.2 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set in 33 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Zverev has defeated Safiullin two times in two matchups. Zverev won their most recent match 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 in the finals of the Chengdu Open on September 26, 2023.
- In six total sets against one another, Zverev has won five, while Safiullin has claimed one.
- Zverev has won 39 games (55.7% win rate) versus Safiullin, who has claimed 31 games.
- Zverev and Safiullin have faced off two times, and they have averaged 35.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.
