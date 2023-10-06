In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 64 on Friday, No. 26-ranked Sebastian Korda faces No. 186 Bu Yunchaokete.

In this Round of 64 match versus Yunchaokete (+375), Korda is the favorite with -550 odds.

Sebastian Korda vs. Bu Yunchaokete Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, October 6

Friday, October 6 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Sebastian Korda vs. Bu Yunchaokete Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has an 84.6% chance to win.

Sebastian Korda Bu Yunchaokete -550 Odds to Win Match +375 - Odds to Win Tournament +50000 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.1% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 64.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.3

Today's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Sebastian Korda vs. Bu Yunchaokete Trends and Insights

Korda was defeated 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 versus Adrian Mannarino in the finals of The Astana Open (his last match).

In his most recent scheduled match, Yunchaokete got a walkover win over Miomir Kecmanovic at the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

In his 47 matches over the past year across all court types, Korda has played an average of 26.2 games (23.7 in best-of-three matches).

Through 38 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Korda has played 26.2 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.8% of them.

In the past year, Yunchaokete has played one total match (across all court types), winning 48.4% of the games. He averages 31.0 games per match (31.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Korda and Yunchaokete have not matched up on the court.

