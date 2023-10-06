Sebastian Korda vs. Bu Yunchaokete: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 64 on Friday, No. 26-ranked Sebastian Korda faces No. 186 Bu Yunchaokete.
In this Round of 64 match versus Yunchaokete (+375), Korda is the favorite with -550 odds.
Sebastian Korda vs. Bu Yunchaokete Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Friday, October 6
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Sebastian Korda vs. Bu Yunchaokete Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has an 84.6% chance to win.
|Sebastian Korda
|Bu Yunchaokete
|-550
|Odds to Win Match
|+375
|-
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|84.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|21.1%
|-
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|64.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|35.3
Sebastian Korda vs. Bu Yunchaokete Trends and Insights
- Korda was defeated 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 versus Adrian Mannarino in the finals of The Astana Open (his last match).
- In his most recent scheduled match, Yunchaokete got a walkover win over Miomir Kecmanovic at the Rolex Shanghai Masters.
- In his 47 matches over the past year across all court types, Korda has played an average of 26.2 games (23.7 in best-of-three matches).
- Through 38 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Korda has played 26.2 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.8% of them.
- In the past year, Yunchaokete has played one total match (across all court types), winning 48.4% of the games. He averages 31.0 games per match (31.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Korda and Yunchaokete have not matched up on the court.
