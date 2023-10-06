Dusan Lajovic (No. 55) will face Tallon Griekspoor (No. 24) in the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Friday, October 6.

With -225 odds, Griekspoor is favored over Lajovic (+170) for this match.

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Dusan Lajovic Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, October 6

Friday, October 6 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Dusan Lajovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tallon Griekspoor has a 69.2% chance to win.

Tallon Griekspoor Dusan Lajovic -225 Odds to Win Match +170 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 56 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Dusan Lajovic Trends and Insights

Griekspoor most recently competed on October 1, 2023 in the quarterfinals of The Astana Open, and the matchup finished in a 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 defeat by No. 28-ranked Sebastian Korda .

Lajovic beat Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

In his 53 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Griekspoor has played an average of 25.6 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Griekspoor has played 24.9 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past year, Lajovic has played 48 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.6% of the games. He averages 22.5 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Lajovic has averaged 22.3 games per match (19.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set through 16 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 47.3% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Griekspoor and Lajovic have not played against each other.

