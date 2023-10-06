In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 64 on Friday, No. 31-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry meets No. 60 Zhizhen Zhang.

In this Round of 64 matchup, Zhang is favored (-145) versus Etcheverry (+110) .

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Zhizhen Zhang Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, October 6

Friday, October 6 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Zhizhen Zhang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Zhizhen Zhang has a 59.2% chance to win.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Zhizhen Zhang +110 Odds to Win Match -145 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Zhizhen Zhang Trends and Insights

Etcheverry is coming off a defeat to No. 9-ranked Casper Ruud, 6-1, 5-7, 6-7, in the Round of 16 at the China Open.

In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Zhang beat No. 64-ranked Richard Gasquet, winning 6-1, 6-2.

Etcheverry has played 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 25.7 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

Through 17 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Etcheverry has played 26.0 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.6% of them.

Zhang is averaging 26.3 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 52 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 49.2% of those games.

Zhang has played 26 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 27.2 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set while winning 48.6% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Etcheverry and Zhang have not played against each other.

