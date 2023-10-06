Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Zhizhen Zhang: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 64 on Friday, No. 31-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry meets No. 60 Zhizhen Zhang.
In this Round of 64 matchup, Zhang is favored (-145) versus Etcheverry (+110) .
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Zhizhen Zhang Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Friday, October 6
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Zhizhen Zhang Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Zhizhen Zhang has a 59.2% chance to win.
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|Zhizhen Zhang
|+110
|Odds to Win Match
|-145
|47.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|59.2%
|48.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.4
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Zhizhen Zhang Trends and Insights
- Etcheverry is coming off a defeat to No. 9-ranked Casper Ruud, 6-1, 5-7, 6-7, in the Round of 16 at the China Open.
- In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Zhang beat No. 64-ranked Richard Gasquet, winning 6-1, 6-2.
- Etcheverry has played 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 25.7 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches).
- Through 17 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Etcheverry has played 26.0 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.6% of them.
- Zhang is averaging 26.3 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 52 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 49.2% of those games.
- Zhang has played 26 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 27.2 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set while winning 48.6% of games.
- Dating back to 2015, Etcheverry and Zhang have not played against each other.
