Yannick Hanfmann vs. Christopher Eubanks: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
No. 53-ranked Yannick Hanfmann will face No. 32 Christopher Eubanks in the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 64 on Friday, October 6.
Hanfmann is favored (-120) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Eubanks, who is -105.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Yannick Hanfmann vs. Christopher Eubanks Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Friday, October 6
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Yannick Hanfmann vs. Christopher Eubanks Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Yannick Hanfmann has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Yannick Hanfmann
|Christopher Eubanks
|-120
|Odds to Win Match
|-105
|54.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|51.2%
|50.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.4
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Yannick Hanfmann vs. Christopher Eubanks Trends and Insights
- Hanfmann defeated James Duckworth 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.
- In the US Open (his most recent tournament), Eubanks was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 108-ranked Benjamin Bonzi, 6-7, 6-2, 2-6, 6-7.
- Hanfmann has played 60 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 23.6 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 12 matches on hard courts over the past year, Hanfmann has played an average of 25.4 games (23.1 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 47 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Eubanks is averaging 29.3 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.0% of those games.
- Through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Eubanks has averaged 27.8 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 50.1% of those games.
- Hanfmann and Eubanks have not matched up against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.