No. 53-ranked Yannick Hanfmann will face No. 32 Christopher Eubanks in the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 64 on Friday, October 6.

Hanfmann is favored (-120) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Eubanks, who is -105.

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Christopher Eubanks Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, October 6

Friday, October 6 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Christopher Eubanks Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yannick Hanfmann has a 54.5% chance to win.

Yannick Hanfmann Christopher Eubanks -120 Odds to Win Match -105 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 50.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.4

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Christopher Eubanks Trends and Insights

Hanfmann defeated James Duckworth 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

In the US Open (his most recent tournament), Eubanks was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 108-ranked Benjamin Bonzi, 6-7, 6-2, 2-6, 6-7.

Hanfmann has played 60 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 23.6 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 12 matches on hard courts over the past year, Hanfmann has played an average of 25.4 games (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

In his 47 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Eubanks is averaging 29.3 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.0% of those games.

Through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Eubanks has averaged 27.8 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 50.1% of those games.

Hanfmann and Eubanks have not matched up against each other since 2015.

