Adrian Mannarino (No. 23 ranking) will face Chun Hsin Tseng (No. 380) in the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Saturday, October 7.

Compared to the underdog Tseng (+240), Mannarino is favored (-350) to make it to the Round of 32.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Adrian Mannarino vs. Chun Hsin Tseng Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Adrian Mannarino vs. Chun Hsin Tseng Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 77.8% chance to win.

Adrian Mannarino Chun Hsin Tseng -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 59.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Saturday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Adrian Mannarino vs. Chun Hsin Tseng Trends and Insights

In his most recent match on October 3, 2023, Mannarino won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 versus Sebastian Korda in the finals of The Astana Open.

In the Round of 128 on Thursday, Tseng took down No. 84-ranked Alexander Shevchenko, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In his 56 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Mannarino has played an average of 24.6 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

In his 34 matches on hard courts over the past year, Mannarino has played an average of 25.3 games (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

Tseng is averaging 26.8 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 12 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 45.3% of those games.

On hard courts, Tseng has played seven matches and averaged 28.6 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

This is the first time that Mannarino and Tseng have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.