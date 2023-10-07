Adrian Mannarino vs. Chun Hsin Tseng: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
Adrian Mannarino (No. 23 ranking) will face Chun Hsin Tseng (No. 380) in the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Saturday, October 7.
Compared to the underdog Tseng (+240), Mannarino is favored (-350) to make it to the Round of 32.
Adrian Mannarino vs. Chun Hsin Tseng Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Adrian Mannarino vs. Chun Hsin Tseng Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Adrian Mannarino
|Chun Hsin Tseng
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+240
|+15000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|29.4%
|0.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|59.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.3
Adrian Mannarino vs. Chun Hsin Tseng Trends and Insights
- In his most recent match on October 3, 2023, Mannarino won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 versus Sebastian Korda in the finals of The Astana Open.
- In the Round of 128 on Thursday, Tseng took down No. 84-ranked Alexander Shevchenko, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
- In his 56 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Mannarino has played an average of 24.6 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 34 matches on hard courts over the past year, Mannarino has played an average of 25.3 games (22.7 in best-of-three matches).
- Tseng is averaging 26.8 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 12 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 45.3% of those games.
- On hard courts, Tseng has played seven matches and averaged 28.6 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.
- This is the first time that Mannarino and Tseng have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
