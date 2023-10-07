In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 64 on Saturday, No. 44-ranked Arthur Fils meets No. 25 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Davidovich Fokina is the favorite (-185) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Fils, who is +140.

Arthur Fils vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Arthur Fils vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has a 64.9% chance to win.

Arthur Fils Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 46.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.2

Saturday's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Arthur Fils vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Trends and Insights

Fils is looking to stay on track after a 6-1, 6-4 win over No. 103-ranked Pavel Kotov in Thursday's Round of 128.

In the China Open (his last tournament), Davidovich Fokina was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 10-ranked Alexander Zverev, 7-6, 2-6, 1-6.

Fils has played 39 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 23.2 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 17 matches on hard courts over the past year, Fils has played an average of 24.9 games (20.9 in best-of-three matches).

Davidovich Fokina is averaging 24.5 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 56 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 51.7% of those games.

On hard courts, Davidovich Fokina has played 34 matches and averaged 22.7 games per match (20.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

In head-to-head meetings, Davidovich Fokina has collected two wins, while Fils has zero. In their last meeting on July 6, 2023, Davidovich Fokina came out on top 7-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Davidovich Fokina has claimed six sets versus Fils (good for a 85.7% win rate), compared to Fils' one.

Davidovich Fokina and Fils have squared off in 63 total games, and Davidovich Fokina has won more often, securing 41 of them.

Davidovich Fokina and Fils have played two times, and they have averaged 31.5 games and 3.5 sets per match.

