On Saturday, Karen Khachanov (No. 14 in the world) meets Beibit Zhukayev (No. 302) in the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Khachanov is the favorite (-1400) in this match, compared to the underdog Zhukayev, who is +675.

Beibit Zhukayev vs. Karen Khachanov Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Beibit Zhukayev vs. Karen Khachanov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karen Khachanov has a 93.3% chance to win.

Beibit Zhukayev Karen Khachanov +675 Odds to Win Match -1400 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament - 12.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 36.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.7

Beibit Zhukayev vs. Karen Khachanov Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Thursday, Zhukayev took down Stefano Napolitano 7-5, 7-5.

Khachanov most recently played on September 29, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the China Open and was taken down 3-6, 6-1, 2-6 by No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti.

In his 10 matches over the past year across all court types, Zhukayev has played an average of 21.2 games (21.2 in best-of-three matches).

In his four matches on hard courts over the past year, Zhukayev has played an average of 21.8 games (21.8 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Khachanov has competed in 48 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.8% of the games. He averages 25.1 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Khachanov is averaging 23.9 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 32 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Zhukayev and Khachanov have not matched up against each other since 2015.

