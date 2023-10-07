In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 64 on Saturday, we have a matchup featuring No. 34-ranked Ugo Humbert against No. 67 Botic Van de Zandschulp.

Humbert is favored (-250) in this match, compared to the underdog Van de Zandschulp, who is +190.

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Ugo Humbert Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Ugo Humbert Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has a 71.4% chance to win.

Botic Van de Zandschulp Ugo Humbert +190 Odds to Win Match -250 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 42.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.4

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Ugo Humbert Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Thursday, Van de Zandschulp eliminated No. 58-ranked Christopher O'Connell, 6-2, 6-7, 6-4.

Humbert is coming off a 4-6, 6-3, 1-6 loss at the hands of No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals at the China Open.

Through 39 matches over the past year (across all court types), Van de Zandschulp has played 25.0 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.2% of them.

On hard courts, Van de Zandschulp has played 25 matches over the past year, totaling 23.9 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 47.3% of games.

Humbert has averaged 24.8 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 46 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.0% of the games.

Humbert has played 31 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 24.2 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set while winning 51.7% of games.

This is the first time that Van de Zandschulp and Humbert have played in the last five years.

