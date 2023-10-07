On Saturday, Gregoire Barrere (No. 73 in the world) takes on Carlos Alcaraz (No. 2) in the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Alcaraz carries -3000 odds to bring home a victory versus Barrere (+1050).

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Gregoire Barrere Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Gregoire Barrere Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 96.8% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Gregoire Barrere -3000 Odds to Win Match +1050 +170 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 96.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.7% 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 66.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33.8

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Gregoire Barrere Trends and Insights

Alcaraz is coming off a defeat to No. 7-ranked Jannik Sinner, 6-7, 1-6, in the semifinals at the China Open.

Barrere advanced to the Round of 64 by beating No. 85-ranked Nuno Borges 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday.

Alcaraz has played 76 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 24.4 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Alcaraz has played 36 matches over the past year, totaling 23.4 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 57.3% of games.

Barrere is averaging 26.1 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 45 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 49.7% of those games.

Through 25 matches on hard courts in the past year, Barrere has averaged 25.0 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 50.5% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Alcaraz and Barrere have not met on the court.

