Cent. Conn. St. vs. Delaware State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils should win their game versus the Delaware State Hornets at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.
Cent. Conn. St. vs. Delaware State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Cent. Conn. St. (-21.3)
|53.3
|Cent. Conn. St. 37, Delaware State 16
Week 6 NEC Predictions
Cent. Conn. St. Betting Info (2022)
- The Blue Devils went 3-6-1 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total three times in Blue Devils games.
Delaware State Betting Info (2022)
- The Hornets went 5-4-0 ATS last season.
- In Hornets games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.
Blue Devils vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Cent. Conn. St.
|26.0
|28.3
|37.0
|16.5
|15.0
|40.0
|Delaware State
|17.0
|37.8
|29.5
|16.0
|8.7
|52.3
