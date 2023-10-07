The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils should win their game versus the Delaware State Hornets at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Delaware State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Cent. Conn. St. (-21.3) 53.3 Cent. Conn. St. 37, Delaware State 16

Week 6 NEC Predictions

Cent. Conn. St. Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Devils went 3-6-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total three times in Blue Devils games.

Delaware State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets went 5-4-0 ATS last season.

In Hornets games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Blue Devils vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cent. Conn. St. 26.0 28.3 37.0 16.5 15.0 40.0 Delaware State 17.0 37.8 29.5 16.0 8.7 52.3

