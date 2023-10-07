Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Connecticut
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football schedule in Week 6, fans in Connecticut should have tune in to see the UConn Huskies and the Rice Owls take the field at Rice Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Connecticut on TV This Week
Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU Post Pioneers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Delaware State Hornets at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Arute Field
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Yale Bulldogs at Dartmouth Big Green
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Memorial Field
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
UConn Huskies at Rice Owls
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Rice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Rice (-10)
