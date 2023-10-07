In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football schedule in Week 6, fans in Connecticut should have tune in to see the UConn Huskies and the Rice Owls take the field at Rice Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Connecticut on TV This Week

Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU Post Pioneers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium

Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Delaware State Hornets at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Arute Field

Arute Field TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Yale Bulldogs at Dartmouth Big Green

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Memorial Field

Memorial Field TV Channel: NESN

NESN

UConn Huskies at Rice Owls

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Rice (-10)

