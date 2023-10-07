Cristian Garin vs. Daniil Medvedev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
No. 98-ranked Cristian Garin will face No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 64 on Saturday, October 7.
In this Round of 64 matchup against Garin (+725), Medvedev is favored to win with -1600 odds.
Cristian Garin vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Cristian Garin vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 94.1% chance to win.
|Cristian Garin
|Daniil Medvedev
|+725
|Odds to Win Match
|-1600
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|-
|12.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|94.1%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|-
|34.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|65.1
Cristian Garin vs. Daniil Medvedev Trends and Insights
- By taking down No. 117-ranked Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4, 7-6 on Wednesday, Garin advanced to the Round of 64.
- In his most recent match on October 4, 2023, Medvedev came up short 6-7, 6-7 versus Jannik Sinner in the finals of the China Open.
- Garin has played 46 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.9 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches).
- Garin has played 25 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.4 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches).
- In the past year, Medvedev has played 82 total matches (across all court types), winning 58.9% of the games. He averages 23.5 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.
- On hard courts, Medvedev has played 59 matches and averaged 22.1 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.
- Going back to 2015, Medvedev and Garin have played three times, and Medvedev is 2-1, including a 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 win for Medvedev at the French Open on June 6, 2021, the last time these two squared off.
- In terms of sets, Medvedev has taken six against Garin (75.0%), while Garin has clinched two.
- Medvedev has taken 43 games (57.3% win rate) versus Garin, who has claimed 32 games.
- In three head-to-head matches, Garin and Medvedev have averaged 25.0 games and 2.7 sets per match.
