No. 98-ranked Cristian Garin will face No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 64 on Saturday, October 7.

In this Round of 64 matchup against Garin (+725), Medvedev is favored to win with -1600 odds.

Cristian Garin vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Cristian Garin vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 94.1% chance to win.

Cristian Garin Daniil Medvedev +725 Odds to Win Match -1600 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament - 12.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 94.1% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 34.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.1

Cristian Garin vs. Daniil Medvedev Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 117-ranked Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4, 7-6 on Wednesday, Garin advanced to the Round of 64.

In his most recent match on October 4, 2023, Medvedev came up short 6-7, 6-7 versus Jannik Sinner in the finals of the China Open.

Garin has played 46 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.9 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches).

Garin has played 25 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.4 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Medvedev has played 82 total matches (across all court types), winning 58.9% of the games. He averages 23.5 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

On hard courts, Medvedev has played 59 matches and averaged 22.1 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

Going back to 2015, Medvedev and Garin have played three times, and Medvedev is 2-1, including a 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 win for Medvedev at the French Open on June 6, 2021, the last time these two squared off.

In terms of sets, Medvedev has taken six against Garin (75.0%), while Garin has clinched two.

Medvedev has taken 43 games (57.3% win rate) versus Garin, who has claimed 32 games.

In three head-to-head matches, Garin and Medvedev have averaged 25.0 games and 2.7 sets per match.

