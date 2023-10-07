On Saturday, Lorenzo Sonego (No. 59 in the world) faces Frances Tiafoe (No. 13) in the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Tiafoe is favored (-190) in this match, compared to the underdog Sonego, who is +145.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Frances Tiafoe vs. Lorenzo Sonego Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Frances Tiafoe vs. Lorenzo Sonego Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has a 65.5% chance to win.

Frances Tiafoe Lorenzo Sonego -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Frances Tiafoe vs. Lorenzo Sonego Trends and Insights

Tiafoe is coming off a defeat to No. 47-ranked Ben Shelton, 2-6, 6-3, 6-7, 2-6, in the quarterfinals at the US Open.

Sonego reached the Round of 64 by beating No. 298-ranked Philip Sekulic 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday.

Tiafoe has played 25.9 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 57 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Tiafoe has played 36 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 25.3 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Sonego has played 51 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.3% of the games. He averages 25.2 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Sonego has played 29 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 24.0 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set while winning 48.6% of games.

In two head-to-head meetings, Tiafoe and Sonego have split 1-1. Sonego came out on top in their most recent clash on March 27, 2023, winning 6-3, 6-4.

When it comes to sets, it's been very balanced between Tiafoe and Sonego, each taking two sets against the other.

Sonego has defeated Tiafoe in 20 of 39 total games between them, good for a 51.3% win rate.

In their two matches against each other, Tiafoe and Sonego are averaging 19.5 games and 2.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.