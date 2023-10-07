In the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Saturday, Grigor Dimitrov (ranked No. 19) faces Aleksandar Vukic (No. 54).

In this Round of 64 matchup, Dimitrov is favored (-375) versus Vukic (+270) .

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Aleksandar Vukic Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Aleksandar Vukic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 78.9% chance to win.

Grigor Dimitrov Aleksandar Vukic -375 Odds to Win Match +270 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.0% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 58.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.2

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Aleksandar Vukic Trends and Insights

Dimitrov is coming off a loss to No. 7-ranked Jannik Sinner, 4-6, 6-3, 2-6, in the quarterfinals at the China Open.

Vukic took home the win 6-4, 7-6 against Roberto Carballes Baena in the Round of 128 on Thursday.

Dimitrov has played 23.8 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 59 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Dimitrov has played 34 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 23.9 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches).

Vukic has played 47 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.4% of those games.

Through 34 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Vukic has averaged 24.9 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 51.7% of those games.

On June 17, 2023, Dimitrov and Vukic matched up in the cinch Championships Round of 16. Dimitrov took home the win 6-3, 6-4.

In two sets between Dimitrov and Vukic, Dimitrov has yet to drop one.

Dimitrov and Vukic have squared off in 19 total games, and Dimitrov has won more often, claiming 12 of them.

In their one match against each other, Dimitrov and Vukic are averaging 19.0 games and 2.0 sets.

