After the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Henrik Norlander is in second at -12.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards
Norlander Odds to Win: +1400

Henrik Norlander Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Norlander has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Norlander has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five events, Norlander's average finish has been 43rd.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Norlander has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 43 -6 280 0 12 0 0 $480,348

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Norlander's previous six appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five two times. His average finish has been 29th.

Norlander has five made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Norlander finished 24th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 444 yards longer than average.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Country Club of Jackson has a recent scoring average of -7.

The courses that Norlander has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,307 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Norlander's Last Time Out

Norlander was in the 38th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was below average, putting him in the 28th percentile of the field.

Norlander shot better than 37% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Norlander recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Norlander had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Norlander's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average (5.4).

In that last outing, Norlander's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Norlander ended the Fortinet Championship registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Norlander bettered the field's average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

All statistics in this article reflect Norlander's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

