In the Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 64 on Saturday, No. 27-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff faces No. 42 Matteo Arnaldi.

Compared to the underdog Struff (+130), Arnaldi is favored (-165) to advance to the Round of 32.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Matteo Arnaldi Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Matteo Arnaldi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Arnaldi has a 62.3% chance to win.

Jan-Lennard Struff Matteo Arnaldi +130 Odds to Win Match -165 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 47.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Matteo Arnaldi Trends and Insights

Struff is coming off a defeat to No. 9-ranked Casper Ruud, 6-7, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at the China Open.

In the Round of 128 on Thursday, Arnaldi took down No. 43-ranked Alexei Popyrin, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Struff has played 41 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 24.8 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches).

Through 16 matches over the past year on hard courts, Struff has played 22.8 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.0% of them.

Arnaldi has averaged 25.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 47 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.3% of the games.

In 24 matches on hard courts in the past year, Arnaldi has averaged 23.9 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 49.5% of those games.

Struff and Arnaldi have played once dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Bergamo, Italy Men Singles 2022 quarterfinals. Struff claimed victory in that match 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Struff and Arnaldi have matched up in three total sets, with Struff winning two of them and Arnaldi one.

Struff has won 16 games (59.3% win rate) against Arnaldi, who has claimed 11 games.

In their one match against each other, Struff and Arnaldi are averaging 27.0 games and 3.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.