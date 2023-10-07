Jannik Sinner vs. Marcos Giron: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Saturday, Jannik Sinner (ranked No. 4) faces Marcos Giron (No. 80).
In this Round of 64 match, Sinner is favored (-750) versus Giron (+475) .
Jannik Sinner vs. Marcos Giron Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Jannik Sinner vs. Marcos Giron Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has an 88.2% chance to win.
|Jannik Sinner
|Marcos Giron
|-750
|Odds to Win Match
|+475
|+550
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|88.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|17.4%
|15.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|63.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|36.3
Jannik Sinner vs. Marcos Giron Trends and Insights
- In his last match on October 4, 2023, Sinner took home the win 7-6, 7-6 against Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the China Open.
- Giron will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 91-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.
- Sinner has played 23.2 games per match (20.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 70 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- On hard courts, Sinner has played 47 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.1 games per match (19.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 58.0% of games.
- Giron has averaged 25.2 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 56 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 50.1% of the games.
- In 36 matches on hard courts in the past year, Giron has averaged 24.9 games per match (24.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 48.8% of those games.
- This is the first time that Sinner and Giron have played in the last five years.
