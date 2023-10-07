In the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Saturday, Jannik Sinner (ranked No. 4) faces Marcos Giron (No. 80).

In this Round of 64 match, Sinner is favored (-750) versus Giron (+475) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jannik Sinner vs. Marcos Giron Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jannik Sinner vs. Marcos Giron Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has an 88.2% chance to win.

Jannik Sinner Marcos Giron -750 Odds to Win Match +475 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 88.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 17.4% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 63.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jannik Sinner vs. Marcos Giron Trends and Insights

In his last match on October 4, 2023, Sinner took home the win 7-6, 7-6 against Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the China Open.

Giron will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 91-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

Sinner has played 23.2 games per match (20.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 70 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Sinner has played 47 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.1 games per match (19.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 58.0% of games.

Giron has averaged 25.2 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 56 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 50.1% of the games.

In 36 matches on hard courts in the past year, Giron has averaged 24.9 games per match (24.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 48.8% of those games.

This is the first time that Sinner and Giron have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.