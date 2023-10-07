In the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Saturday, Jeffrey John Wolf (ranked No. 51) meets Cameron Norrie (No. 16).

Norrie has -200 odds to win against Wolf (+155).

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has a 66.7% chance to win.

Jeffrey John Wolf Cameron Norrie +155 Odds to Win Match -200 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 45.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.4

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Thursday, Wolf took down Pedro Cachin 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the China Open, Norrie went down 6-4, 1-6, 4-6 versus Andrey Rublev.

In his 57 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Wolf has played an average of 23.9 games (21.4 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Wolf has played 39 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.0 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.3% of games.

Norrie is averaging 26.4 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 55 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 52.9% of those games.

Norrie has averaged 27.1 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.3% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Wolf and Norrie have not met on the court.

