Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Cameron Norrie: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
In the Round of 64 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Saturday, Jeffrey John Wolf (ranked No. 51) meets Cameron Norrie (No. 16).
Norrie has -200 odds to win against Wolf (+155).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Jeffrey John Wolf
|Cameron Norrie
|+155
|Odds to Win Match
|-200
|+15000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|39.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|66.7%
|0.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|45.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.4
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 on Thursday, Wolf took down Pedro Cachin 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
- In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the China Open, Norrie went down 6-4, 1-6, 4-6 versus Andrey Rublev.
- In his 57 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Wolf has played an average of 23.9 games (21.4 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Wolf has played 39 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.0 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.3% of games.
- Norrie is averaging 26.4 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 55 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 52.9% of those games.
- Norrie has averaged 27.1 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.3% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Wolf and Norrie have not met on the court.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.